KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.88). The consensus estimate for Virgin Galactic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 5.9 %

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $695.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

