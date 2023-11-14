KeyCorp Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $62.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Corteva stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

