KeyCorp Comments on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DV opened at $30.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $363,616.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,296.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $363,616.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,296.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $307,299.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,264. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.