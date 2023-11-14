KeyCorp Comments on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

AKA stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

