Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 354 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

