Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

