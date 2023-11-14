Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,493 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.