Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 658 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

