Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,413 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

