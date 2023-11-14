Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $796.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $819.76 and a 200 day moving average of $781.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

