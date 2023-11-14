Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FMAT stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $433.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

