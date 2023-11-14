Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $987,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TD opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

