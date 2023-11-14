Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average is $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

