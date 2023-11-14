Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.94 and its 200-day moving average is $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.