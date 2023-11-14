Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

