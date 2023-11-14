Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

