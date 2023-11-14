Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 343 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

