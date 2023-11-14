JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Xiaomi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

