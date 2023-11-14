JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Xiaomi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.
Xiaomi Company Profile
