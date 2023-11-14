JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 54,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 134,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.