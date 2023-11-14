Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

