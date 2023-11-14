Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

JXN stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

