iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

