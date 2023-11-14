iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS EFG opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

