iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,158,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,292 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $101.04.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.