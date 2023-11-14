iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,704,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

