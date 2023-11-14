iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,704,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
