iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

iRobot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $794.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.