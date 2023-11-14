Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

