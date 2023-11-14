Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 208,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 13.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 107,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

