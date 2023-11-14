Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 767,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 207,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWV stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

