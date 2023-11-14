Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $136.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

