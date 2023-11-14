Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 697 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37.

On Monday, October 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $360,400.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thad Jampol sold 400 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $138,722.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intapp by 90.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Intapp by 267.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

