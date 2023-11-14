Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Shares of INTA opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Intapp has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.61.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
