Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 3,293.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Inogen worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 492,347 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 40.42%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

