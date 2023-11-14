Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

INE stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.51 and a 12 month high of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. 24.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

