Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the October 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immix Biopharma news, Director Carey Ng purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.33.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

