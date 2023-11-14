iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IHRT. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.95. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 427,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 167,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 322,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.