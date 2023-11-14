Ieq Capital LLC Sells 861 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.80.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.8 %

ZS opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $178.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.