IceCure Medical (ICCM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.22% and a negative net margin of 486.55%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IceCure Medical stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICCM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

