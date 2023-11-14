Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,216 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

