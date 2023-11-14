Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $290.80 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

