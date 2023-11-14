Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the October 15th total of 673,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $290.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.68. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 74.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Hubbell by 57.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 9.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

