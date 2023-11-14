Hoylecohen LLC Has $19.24 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 518,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,393,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 197.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $343,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

