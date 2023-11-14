Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.36.

Hologic stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 189.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

