Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

