HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HilleVax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

