High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,256.38. Insiders purchased a total of 19,600 shares of company stock worth $229,376 in the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

