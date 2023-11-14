Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

