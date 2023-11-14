Head-To-Head Survey: Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Upexi -20.99% -45.15% -22.00%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.15 -$49.19 million $0.48 4.38 Upexi $80.68 million 0.26 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Happiness Development Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Happiness Development Group and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 439.22%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Summary

Upexi beats Happiness Development Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

