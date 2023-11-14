Head-To-Head Review: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) and London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

MSCI pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MSCI pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. London Stock Exchange Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSCI has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. MSCI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MSCI and London Stock Exchange Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 2 4 7 0 2.38 London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $563.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than London Stock Exchange Group.

This table compares MSCI and London Stock Exchange Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.25 billion 17.72 $870.57 million $12.00 41.98 London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 186.50

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than London Stock Exchange Group. MSCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and London Stock Exchange Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 39.76% -97.86% 20.64% London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSCI beats London Stock Exchange Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

