Head-To-Head Comparison: MoneyHero (MNY) & Its Peers

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MoneyHero to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -49.83% -64.54% -3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MoneyHero and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 548 843 14 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 174.32%. Given MoneyHero’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares MoneyHero and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -9.78 MoneyHero Competitors $1.23 billion $28.16 million 48.44

MoneyHero’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s peers have a beta of 0.07, meaning that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyHero peers beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

